Live 105 Announces ‘Not So Silent Night’ At The Oracle Arena

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/KITS) – LIVE 105, the Bay Area’s Alternative rock station, brings back their annual “Not So Silent Night” concert to the Oracle Arena in Oakland for two-nights, Friday, December 8th and Saturday the 9th.

The first night of NSSN 2017 features The Lumineers, Portugual. The Man, Vance Joy, Manchester Orchestra and Welshly Arms. Night two performers include The Killers, Weezer, Foster The People, Walk The Moon and Alice Merton.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 20th at 10:00am for the first night and at 12:00pm for the second through Ticketmaster. Further details and information about the show can be found on LIVE105’s website, www.live105.com.

Live 105’s Cheap Tickets sale will get fans to see the shows for a limited time at $25 on Tuesday, October 17th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster.com. Use the password “ORNAMENT” to purchase your tickets. More ways to get tickets are available on their website, live105.com/nssn.

