Madden: CJ Beathard Showed He’s “The Guy” at QB for the 49ers Right Now

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS/AP) — Rookie C.J. Beathard rallied the San Francisco 49ers Sunday from 17 points down, giving fans a glimmer of hope in an 0-6 season so far.

His play caught the attention of former Raiders coach and NFL Hall of Famer John Madden.

Beathard, a third-round pick out of Iowa and grandson of former Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard, took over for Hoyer with about six and a half minutes left in the first half and the 49ers down 14-0.

On his regular Monday morning interview on KCBS Radio Madden says Beathard showed he’s “the guy” right now for the 49ers and most likely the rest of the season.

“He’s the guy until they find another guy” Madden said “If he’s really the guy, the guy, then they don’t have to go after one (Quarterback) high in the draft this coming year. If he’s just a guy that may be back-up or hang1arounder or whatever, they’re gonna have to get a Quarterback.”

With the 49ers down by two in the final minute, Beathard led them toward field goal range. He was intercepted by Kendall Fuller on fourth down to seal the result.