Former 49ers All-Pro NaVorro Bowman Reportedly Signs With Raiders

(CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman has reportedly signed a deal to stay in the Bay Area and play for the Oakland Raiders.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport tweeted that the 29-year-old free agent had signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Oakland after also receiving interest from the Dallas Cowboys.

Former #49ers LB NaVorro Bowman is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source says. That was fast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said Bowman had scheduled his with the Raiders Monday ahead of a trip to Dallas. Schefter also reported that the 49ers had a deal to trade Bowman to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh round draft pick, but the Saints axed the deal after learning Bowman wanted to test the free agent market.

The 49ers released the four-time All-Pro last week after Bowman became disgruntled with his playing time.

After missing the entire 2014 season due to injury, Bowman returned to action in 2015 and led the NFL with 154 total tackles, according to gamebook statistics. He also added 2.5 sacks and two passes defensed, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a selection to the Pro Bowl.

He was the recipient of the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award that year.

In 2016, he started in each of the team’s first four games where he registered 35 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble before he was placed on injured reserve on October 6, 2016.

This season, Bowman started each of the team’s first five games of the season, where he registered 38 tackles and one pass defensed.