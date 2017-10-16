Santa Rosa Offers Safety Information For Returning Fire Evacuees

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The city of Santa Rosa has offered information about what residents returning to their evacuated, fire-damaged neighborhoods should expect.

Registration locations will be established where residents may receive a re-entry pass. Residents must provide an ID to register and if they do not have one, they should visit the Local Assistance Center in the Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa or visit srcity.org/recovery.

Once registered, residents will get a map containing access points for each neighborhood, and safety kits and instructions for safely visiting and searching for items on your property.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage

Safety instructions include information on how to protect yourself from hazardous chemicals and conditions. Access will be provided between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and debris bins will be distributed throughout the neighborhood.

Residents are advised to wear protective clothing, including sturdy, closed-toe shoes, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Law enforcement, including the National Guard, will provide safety and security, and emotional support services will be available from the faith community and law enforcement chaplains.

Neighborhoods also will have insurance specialists present to provide information on documenting and filing claims with insurance providers.

Resources for disaster assistance also will be available.

