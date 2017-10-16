WATCH LIVE: Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio News Conference

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Senator Urges Action After Explosive ’60 Minutes’ Opioid Report

Filed Under: 60 Minutes, DEA, Drug Czar, Drug Enforcement Agency, opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is calling for action to combat the U.S. opioid epidemic in response to a joint investigation by “60 Minutes” and The Washington Post that said Congress helped disarm the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the report, former DEA attorney Jonathan Novak criticized Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pennsylvania) and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) for introducing the Controlled Substances Act and its regulations. He said the law, unanimously passed by Congress and signed by President Obama, weakened the agency’s ability to stop companies from distributing large quantities of opioids to suspect outlets, fueling abuse of the addictive drugs.

Manchin on Monday said he sent a letter to the White House demanding that Marino’s nomination be removed from consideration as the Trump administration’s “drug czar,” or leader of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

>>Read More At CBSNews.com

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch