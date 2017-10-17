Bay Area Science Festival – 3 FREE Discovery Days!

It’s always festival time in the Bay Area! The Discovery Days program brings the fun and excitement of science to a huge crowd.

In conjunction with local science outreach groups, Discovery Days will have hundreds of hands on activities, numerous performances, interactive demonstrations, and family-oriented science entertainment. This year, there will be over 150 activities and exhibits along with numerous stage performances.

All Discovery Day events are free!

North Bay Discovery Day – Saturday, 10/28/17 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



This event takes place at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. People of all ages are invited to unleash their inner scientist while discovering the innovation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) organizations in the North Bay Area.

Location: Garrett Building, Kraft Building, Finley Hall, HOF Annex, Mexican Village, Community Theather Lawn & Hall of Flowers.

Discovery Days North Bay highlights the amazing STEM programs of the North Bay! Last year, activities included liquid nitrogen ice cream, an emergency room patient robot, airplane and catapult launches, marble machines, and elephant toothpaste.

Suggested Age: Families with kids 0-14

Details: http://www.northbayscience.org

East Bay Discovery Day at CSU East Bay – Hayward – Saturday, 10/28/17 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Cal State East Bay initiated its first science festival in 1974 and its College of Science faculty, staff and students are particularly excited to return to the Bay Area Science Festival in 2017.

Approximately 50 activities are scheduled, with demonstrations, experiments, hands-on-activities, exhibits, lectures and much much more. Participation by everyone is encouraged, especially by school-age children. Everyone – young and old – can experience the wonders of science.

Suggested Age: Families with kids 0-14

Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/festival/discovery-days-at-cal-state-east-bay/

Discovery Day at AT&T Park – Saturday, 11/11/17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



AT&T Park becomes a science wonderland when the Bay Area Science Festival concludes again with this FREE science extravaganza. The entire ballpark is packed to the rafters with science content: on the field, at every entry/exit, and every level of the ballpark. With more than 150 hands-on exhibits, get ready to unleash your inner scientist.

Suggested Age: Families with kids 0-14

Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/festival/discovery-days-at-att-park/

Find out more about all 3 FREE Discovery Days here.

http://www.bayareascience.org/festival/discovery-days/