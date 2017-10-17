Thursday, October 26, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

California Academy of Sciences

55 Music Concourse Dr., SF 94118

Ticketed Event – Adults 21+

The creatures come out at NightLife as the Academy partners with Bay Area Science Festival and Peaches Christ Productions to transform the museum into a spine-tingling, supernatural tribute to ’80s horror movies and creatures even stranger than life.

Come in costume for our annual Halloween bash for a fright night of epic proportions. Tour a haunted museum full of scientific curiosities and monsters from the “Upside Down” and terrifying hybrid pterodactyl creations hacked by the mad scientists of Chimeric Enterprises.

Throughout the night, DJ Omar provides a fitting “Monster Mash” for a thriller of a dance floor bash.

Don’t miss the centerpiece of the night—a drag show and costume contest hosted by local drag legend Peaches Christ, whose performance can always be counted on to electrify.

Curious spirits can learn about spiders, ants, and other creepy creatures with Academy scientists while enjoying Halloween-themed spirits and cocktails of their own. Enjoy every ‘80s-movie kid’s favorite pastime and blow off steam in a “haunted” arcade located in front of the Academy’s Philippine Coral Reef.

In the planetarium, embark on a “Haunted Tour of the Night Sky.” Then, head outside for your last chance to view Quarso’s SpaceWay, the immersive installation that has been lighting up our garden this summer.

Premier ticket pricing: $20 per person, $17 for Academy members

Music by DJ Omar (Popscene); Performance by Peaches Christ. 21+ only.

Details: http://www.bayareascience.org/event/creatures-of-the-nightlife-3/