FEMA Administrator Arrives In Wine Country To See Fire Damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long will be in Northern California Tuesday and Wednesday to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown and state and local government officials and see the damage from the North Bay wildfires, the worst fire disaster in California’s history.

Long will visit Sacramento and Sonoma and Napa counties to meet with survivors, volunteers and government officials.

Officials said Long landed at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Tuesday morning.

The FEMA administrator was scheduled to visit a local assistance center and assess the fire damage by air and on the ground.

Long also will be at Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in Napa on Tuesday afternoon, and there will be a media briefing there at 4:30 p.m.

Long will then fly to Sacramento for meetings with government officials Tuesday and Wednesday, Passey said.

FEMA’s office in Oakland and its deployed teams are coordinating with state, local and tribal officials to support firefighting response activities and disaster survivors in California.

The three largest fires in Napa and Sonoma counties, the Nuns, Atlas and Tubbs fires, have burned approximately 140,400 acres. At least 22 people have died in Sonoma County and six others died in Napa County.

