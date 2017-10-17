DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Firefighters Respond To 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire In Dublin

Filed Under: Alameda County Fire, Dublin, Vegetation Fire

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a 30-acre vegetation fire burning in the area of Tassajara Road and Fallon Road in Dublin Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m.

According to Alameda County Fire, firefighters responded to the fire at 1:53 p.m.

While there are homes in the area at the nearby Silvera Ranch and Chateu at Fallon Crossing developments, according to the Alameda County Fire post, no structures were reportedly threatened.

At 2:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 30 acres and two alarms had been called.

Chopper 5 is headed to the area. CBS SF will report additional information as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch