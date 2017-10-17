Firefighters Respond To 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire In Dublin

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a 30-acre vegetation fire burning in the area of Tassajara Road and Fallon Road in Dublin Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Dublin: Firefighters are at the scene of a veg fire in the area of Tassajara & Fallon. Approx 5 acres. No reports of structures threatened. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 17, 2017

According to Alameda County Fire, firefighters responded to the fire at 1:53 p.m.

While there are homes in the area at the nearby Silvera Ranch and Chateu at Fallon Crossing developments, according to the Alameda County Fire post, no structures were reportedly threatened.

At 2:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 30 acres and two alarms had been called.

Dublin Update: 2-alarm veg fire in the area of Tassajara & Fallon Rd is approx 30 acres. Moderate rate of spread. No structures threatened. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 17, 2017

Chopper 5 is headed to the area. CBS SF will report additional information as it becomes available.