Paratransit Bus Strikes Teen Cyclist In Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) – A teenage girl on a bicycle was struck and injured by a paratransit bus carrying 17 people Tuesday morning in Concord.

The collision was reported in the vicinity of Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road at 7:12 a.m.

The bus and the bicyclist were both heading south on Oak Grove Road. The bus driver attempted to turn right onto westbound Treat when the front of the bus struck the girl, according to police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to Inspector Steve Aubert with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

The bus involved in the collision was operated by County Connection, a bus service in Contra Costa County with a fleet of fully accessible buses and other vehicles.

“We have cameras and technology on the bus that we’re going to download in the next couple hours,” County Connection general manager Rick Ramacier said.

That footage will be shared with police investigators.

The driver is undergoing a drug test and other post-collision protocols Tuesday. She’s the only witness so far, and Ramacier anticipates she’ll be unavailable for much of the day.

“We’ll do our own investigation, which has just begun,” Ramacier said. “We’re at the beginning stages.”

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.