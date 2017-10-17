Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Napa CVS Pharmacy Robbery

NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa arrested two adults and two juveniles on suspicion of robbing a CVS pharmacy Monday.

Three of the four suspects entered the CVS pharmacy at 291 S. Coombs St. around 2:50 p.m., demanded prescription medications and got into a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

Witnesses gave police a description of the vehicle and officers located it driving south on state Highway 221/29. The occupants of the vehicle threw medications from the vehicle before the driver stopped, police said.

Police arrested Dwayne Miller, 21, and Jadon Harrell, 18, of Sacramento, as well as a 17-year-old boy from Rancho Cordova and a 16-year-old boy from Sacramento, on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

Police are investigating whether the four suspects also robbed a CVS pharmacy at 1558 Trancas St. around 6:50 p.m. last Wednesday.

Three suspects jumped the counter and demanded prescription medication, police said. They fled with thousands of dollars worth of medication and were not apprehended.

