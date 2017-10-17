Santa Rosa Man Allegedly Loots TVs, Appliances From Evacuated Group Home

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of stealing items from an evacuated group home in Rincon Valley.
Police received a report Sunday that a man had backed up a pickup truck at a building complex containing stored items and laundry facilities at the Hope Village group home on Spears Road, police Sgt. Rich Celli said.
The man told witnesses he was checking on the facility and then fled in a black Ford F-150 pickup. A witness took a photo of the truck’s license plate and determined washer and dryer units, two flat-screen TVs and a Shop-Vac vacuum had been stolen, Celli said.
Police identified Douglas James Rosado, 49, of Santa Rosa as a suspect using the truck’s license plate and searched a residence on Charmian Drive in Rincon Valley on Monday.
Detectives found the stolen Shop-Vac and evidence of methamphetamine sales, and determined Rosado was taking items Saturday and Sunday from the vacant Hope Village, according to Celli.
Detectives also found the stolen flat-screen TVs in a storage unit Rosado had access to during the weekend, Celli said.
Rosado was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, petty theft during a state of emergency, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, and violating probation, Celli said.
