Suspect Stabs 14-Year-Old Oakland Girl In The Face Outside Her School

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A 29-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 14-year-old girl outside her high school Tuesday.

It happened on the 400 block of 29th Street outside a nursing home, just before 9 a.m.

Jasmine Gaona was half a block from school when she saw her classmate, a 14-year-old freshman at Street Academy in Oakland, bleeding from the face as a man with a large knife stood by.

“Her face was just leaking and there was a guy that was just running…with a knife about this long,” Gaona said as she holds out her hands over a foot apart.

“And I just saw the girl walking this way. And they were trying to help her. There was just a whole bunch of blood just leaking everywhere,” Gaona said.

The attack happened just outside a nearby nursing home. A spokesperson for the nursing home says that as the girl was being attacked, employees at the nursing home stepped in and distracted the man, until he pulled a knife on them.

Providence Group spokesman Spencer Brenton said, “He just charged at them, they obviously retreated. They shut the doors and it was enough to where just shutting the doors — for some reason — just stopped him in his path.”

The girl had time to run and was later taken to a hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Oakland Police Department spokesman Marco Marquez said, “It appears that it was a random attack. It also appears that the suspect and the victim are unknown to each other.”

Detectives told the nursing home workers that they are heroes.