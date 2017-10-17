The 7th Annual Bay Area Science Festival

October 26 – November 11, 2017
Various venues
50+ events planned from Santa Rosa to Santa Cruz
The Bay Area Science Festival is a 17-day celebration of the unique science and technology of the Bay Area.
Scientists form our local universities, companies, and museums will share their stories, passion and science. Programs will feature hundreds of hand-on activities, provocative conversations, electrifying performances, and tours of cutting-edge facilities.
This is for children AND adults – with 3 FREE Discovery Days just for families, plus a wealth of science lectures and fun events for adults.
There are 50+ events scheduled for this year’s Bay Area Science Festival, and new events are added daily! For a current schedule of events, click here: http://www.bayareascience.org/schedule/
Are you ready to unleash your inner scientist?