Wildfire Water Tender Driver In Fatal Crash Identified

NAPA (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old volunteer firefighter from Missouri was identified Tuesday as the driver killed when a water tender careened out of control and rolled over on the steep Oakville Grade, authorities said.
The Napa County Coroner said Garrett Paiz was killed in the crash.
The crash involving Paiz — a Cal Fire contractor — was reported at 6:50 a.m. in Oakville, just west of state Highway 29 northwest of Yountville. The tender had been involved in battling the Nuns-Partrick Complex Fire burning in northern Napa County.
“This (the Oakville Grade) is a very, very steep road,” Cal Fire spokesman David Shew said.”The Oakville Grade is the steepest road in Napa County.”
Shew would not speculate if fatigue played a role in the crash.
“Any incident like this is very tragic,” Shew said. “It effects us (firefighters) personally.”