Dublin Grass Fire Fully Contained After Scorching 118 Acres

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – A vegetation fire that had prompted evacuations in Dublin on Tuesday was fully contained as of early Wednesday morning, Alameda County fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 1:53 p.m. in the area of Fallon and Tassajara roads and prompted evacuation orders to residents on Signal Hill Drive, Cog Hill Terrace, Saddle Creek Terrace and Avellina Drive at about 4:30 p.m.

About an hour later, the mandatory evacuation orders were lifted.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 75 percent contained and Alameda County fire officials said it had burned 180 acres.

They later downgraded the number of acres burned to 118 and said the fire was 100 percent contained as of shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported in the fire.

