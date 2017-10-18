Internet Loves ‘Look-a-Like’ Klay Thompson at Warriors Game

By Dallas

(LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2016-2017 NBA championship before their season opener vs. the Houston Rockets and things went about how you’d expect.

Guys got their rings, people cheered, the usual. However, one man in the crowd may have stolen the show. Why? Because he looks a lot like Warriors All-Star shooting guard, Klay Thompson.

When your girl sends you to the store to buy a Klay Thompson and you come back with this pic.twitter.com/twHB7NhXNA — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) October 18, 2017

Twitter going nuts over a man who isn’t Klay Thompson in the stands pic.twitter.com/MgJse3xgXO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 18, 2017

Yes, Klay’s doppelgänger is in a full Warriors uniform.

Fake Klay Thompson is at the Warriors game and he's taking pictures with fans! 📷 @ReggieChatman pic.twitter.com/xxXuBq5doy — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 18, 2017

western conference vs. eastern conference pic.twitter.com/AT59ZRW8CT — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) October 18, 2017

