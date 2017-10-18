DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Queens of The Stone Age To Reign Over Bill Graham Civic On 2018 ‘Villains’ Tour

VIDEO: Queens of the Stone Age – “To be or not to be a Villain?”

 
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Palm Desert rock gods Queens of The Stone Age have announced dates for the band’s 2018 North American tour in support of their new album, Villains.

The new run of dates begins January 22nd in Victoria BC and stretches through February with a show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on the 1st. Ending midway in the month at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for all of the newly announced dates go on sale October 27th. Queens of The Stone Age fan club members will be able to purchase tickets a week early on October 20th.

See the band’s full 2018 tour itinerary below:


 
01/22 – Victoria BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre
01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
01/25 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum,
01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts
01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center
01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
02/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/16 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

