San Francisco And San Jose Rank Among The Top ‘Trick Or Treat’ Cities In 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 18: A view of San Francisco's famed Painted Ladies victorian houses on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Famous "Painted Ladies" of Steiner Street - San Francisco (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Bradford Hornsby

(RADIO ALICE) – Heading out for some candy on Halloween? You are in luck as San Francisco and San Jose are among the top cities in the United States for trick or treating.

According to Forbes, San Francisco took the top spot as the best city in the US to trick or treat. The magazine highlighted the neighborhood of Presidio Heights, Cow Hollow, South Beach, Sea Cliff, and Pacific Heights as particular hot spots.

San Jose took the sixth spot with highlighted neighborhoods Almaden Valley, Willow Glen, Cambrian Park, Rose Garden, and Santa Teresa behind San Francisco, Boston, Honolulu, Seattle, and Chicago.

For the full list of the 20 best cities head over to Forbes.com.

