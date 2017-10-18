DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

State Senator: Break Up PG&E If Their Negligence Caused Wildfires

Filed Under: Jerry Hill, PG&E, San Bruno explosion, State Sen. Jerry Hill, Wine Country Fires

KCBS_740

SAN BRUNO (KCBS) – State Senator Jerry Hill says if it is determined negligence from PG&E caused the Wine Country fires, then he will move to break up the company.

Hill said if it’s found that PG&E’s equipment had anything to do with causing the fires, the company should no longer do business in California.

WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Continuing Coverage | How To Help

The senator represents the San Bruno neighborhood hit by a PG&E pipeline explosion in 2010 that killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes.

Company CEO Geisha Williams said it’s way too early for her to be thinking about that scenario.

Williams said the utility is focused on restoring power to the area and helping Cal Fire crews and fire victims rebuild.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch