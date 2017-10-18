State Senator: Break Up PG&E If Their Negligence Caused Wildfires

SAN BRUNO (KCBS) – State Senator Jerry Hill says if it is determined negligence from PG&E caused the Wine Country fires, then he will move to break up the company.
Hill said if it’s found that PG&E’s equipment had anything to do with causing the fires, the company should no longer do business in California.
The senator represents the San Bruno neighborhood hit by a PG&E pipeline explosion in 2010 that killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes.
Company CEO Geisha Williams said it’s way too early for her to be thinking about that scenario.
Williams said the utility is focused on restoring power to the area and helping Cal Fire crews and fire victims rebuild.