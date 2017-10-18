Suspects Sought In Oakland Stabbing Tuesday Evening

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are searching for two suspects in a stabbing attack Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers said at 7:30 p.m., a victim was stabbed in the 900 block of 71st Avenue. The victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The two suspects in the case remain at large, police said.

The attack was the second stabbing to happen in Oakland Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, a 29-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 14-year-old girl outside her high school.

The incident happened on the 400 block of 29th Street outside a nursing home, just before 9 a.m.

Jasmine Gaona was half a block from school when she saw her classmate, a 14-year-old freshman at Street Academy in Oakland, bleeding from the face as a man with a large knife stood by.

“Her face was just leaking and there was a guy that was just running with a knife about this long,” Gaona said as she holds out her hands over a foot apart.

“And I just saw the girl walking this way. And they were trying to help her. There was just a whole bunch of blood just leaking everywhere,” Gaona said.

The attack happened just outside a nearby nursing home. A spokesperson for the nursing home says that as the girl was being attacked, employees at the nursing home stepped in and distracted the man, until he pulled a knife on them.

“He just charged at them, they obviously retreated. They shut the doors and it was enough to where just shutting the doors — for some reason — just stopped him in his path,” Providence Group spokesman Spencer Brenton said.

The girl had time to run and was later taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Oakland police said that incident appeared to be a random attack.