Yosemite Park Remains Identified As Missing U.S. Navy Sailor

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — Remains found near the banks of the Merced River in Yosemite National Park have been identified as those of a U.S. Navy sailor who went missing during a visit to the park in May, authorities announced Wednesday.
Park Rangers said DNA testing has confirmed the remains were those of Alexander Joseph Sevier.
Sevier was staying in Housekeeping Camp and was witnessed going out on day hikes each day during his visit. He was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3rd.
When he was reported missing, Park Rangers, with the aid of search dogs and a CHP helicopter, launched an extensive search looking for him. The search has been ongoing.
At the end of August, human remains were discovered near the banks of the Merced River below Vernal Fall.
Park officials said Sevier’s family has been notified.