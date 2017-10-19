Chelsea Handler Ending Netflix Show To Focus On Activism

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Chelsea Handler says she is ending her weekly Netflix talk show after two seasons in order to focus on political activism.

In a statement, Handler plans to devote as much time as she can to become “a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen” and take on projects that have personal significance. The comedian adds that her goal is to be better informed and “participate in a more meaningful way.”

The 42-year-old says a Netflix documentary is in the works where she will engage with “people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 23: TV Personality Chelsea Handler attends the Netflix Comedy Panel For Your Consideration Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Chelsea Handler (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Handler launched “Chelsea” on Netflix last year after a seven-year run on E! hosting the nightly “Chelsea Lately,” which ended in 2014.

New episodes of “Chelsea” will stream each week until the end of the year.

