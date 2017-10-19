Daryl Mitchell Recalls An Eventful Fishing Trip In New Orleans

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

New Orleans means stories that will last a lifetime. Stars from the on-location CBS drama NCIS: New Orleans share some of their own, including a big fish story.

A Day Off with Patton Plame

Through the 2017 season, actor Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell has filmed 86 on-location episodes of NCIS New Orleans in the role of Patton Plame, NCIS computer specialist. After four action-packed seasons, he knows and loves this picturesque city well. He also knows where to go for an exciting day off from work, getting out on the water on a chartered fishing boat.

A Sportsman’s Paradise

Louisiana is famous for being a sportsman’s paradise, offering world-class shallow water fishing around the Mississippi Delta within just a half-hour drive from the city. Visitors can count on catching fish in these abundant waters, as locals are fond of pointing out.

And there’s more. You’re likely to see alligators, bald eagles, blue and white herons, pelicans and ducks while exploring the marshes. Have your reel ready, as the rich ecosystem of nearby waterways is packed with popular fresh and saltwater species including Louisiana redfish, speckled trout, sheepshead, black drum and more…but what about sharks?

Find out what happened to Daryl Mitchell when he ventured out on a New Orleans fishing trip with his brother-in-law.

Visit New Orleans and start your own big fish story. It is sure to be memorable and begin with the same words Mitchell uses, “One time in New Orleans…” In the meantime, catch the new season of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, 9 p.m./10p.m. Central Time on CBS.