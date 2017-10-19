Driver Jumps Out Of Burning Vehicle Ending Police Pursuit

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A police and CHP pursuit through Sonoma and Marin counties early Thursday ended when the suspect jumped out of his minivan as it burst into flames on a Novato street, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said Jose Rubio-Rivas, a 33-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested on several counts including felony evasion and driving under the influence.

He was transported to a hospital in Marin County where he was admitted for his injuries.

Authorities said two Santa Rosa Police Officers riding together in a marked police car noticed a white minivan driving erratically in the area of Sebastopol Rd. and Doubles Dr. at around 2:30 a.m.

The officers attempted to stop the minivan, but the driver failed to yield and sped away.

The minivan drove into Sebastopol where it ran several red traffic lights and turned south bound onto Highway 116 reaching speeds of 80 mph. The minivan continued south bound onto Stony Point Rd. into Petaluma.

Police said the minivan then got onto south bound Highway 101 and continued south. Officers requested the assistance of the California Highway Patrol who were able to deploy a spike strip as the minivan entered Marin County.

The spike strip flattened two of the minivan’s tires. The pursuit was handed over to the CHP who continued to pursue the minivan that was now driving on two rims.

The minivan exited the highway at South Novato Blvd., heading back into the City of Novato.

Police said an officer with the Novato police department deployed a second spike strip which deflated the minivans remaining tires. Due to the sparks created by the vehicle driving on its rims, the minivan began to catch fire.

Rubio-Rivas attempted to jump out of the minivan while it was still traveling at approximately 30 mph. As he exited the vehicle, his body collided with a lane divider sign. The minivan continued approximately sixty yards quickly becoming engulfed in flames.