DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

LA, NY And London Police Investigate Alleged Sex Assaults By Weinstein

Filed Under: Harvey Weinstein, Los Angeles Police, Producer, Sexual assault
US film producer Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France, on May 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Yann COATSALIOU (Photo credit should read YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein (credit: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say they are investigating a possible sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein — the first involving the producer in the city.

Police spokesman Sal Ramirez says the department has interviewed a possible sexual assault victim who reported an incident that occurred in 2013.

He says the investigation is ongoing and he could not answer any questions about when the interview or incident took place.

Police in New York and London are also investigating the fallen movie mogul over allegations of sex abuse in those cities.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister says the Oscar-winner cannot address anonymous claims but “unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than three dozen women.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch