LA, NY And London Police Investigate Alleged Sex Assaults By Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say they are investigating a possible sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein — the first involving the producer in the city.

Police spokesman Sal Ramirez says the department has interviewed a possible sexual assault victim who reported an incident that occurred in 2013.

He says the investigation is ongoing and he could not answer any questions about when the interview or incident took place.

#LAPD Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013. Investigation ongoing — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 19, 2017

Police in New York and London are also investigating the fallen movie mogul over allegations of sex abuse in those cities.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister says the Oscar-winner cannot address anonymous claims but “unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than three dozen women.

