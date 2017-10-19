Multi-Car Crash Closes 3 Lanes Of Northbound I-680 In Alamo

ALAMO (CBS SF) — A multi-car collision this morning is blocking all but one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in unincorporated Contra Costa County in Alamo, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Livorna Road and involved up to seven vehicles, CHP officials said.
An ambulance responded to the scene but information about possible injuries was not immediately available from the CHP.
The crash was blocking the three left northbound lanes of the four-lane highway as of shortly before noon, according to the CHP.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.