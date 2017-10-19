DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

Multi-Car Crash Closes 3 Lanes Of Northbound I-680 In Alamo

Filed Under: Alamo, CHP, Crash, I-680, traffic

ALAMO (CBS SF) — A multi-car collision this morning is blocking all but one lane of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in unincorporated Contra Costa County in Alamo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Livorna Road and involved up to seven vehicles, CHP officials said.

An ambulance responded to the scene but information about possible injuries was not immediately available from the CHP.

The crash was blocking the three left northbound lanes of the four-lane highway as of shortly before noon, according to the CHP.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch