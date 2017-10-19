DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

That One Time Rob Kerkovich Got Lost At Mardi Gras

Filed Under: NCIS: New Orleans, Visit New Orleans

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Whether you’re a first time tourist or a television star in the cast of NCIS: New Orleans, you’ve got something in common when making lasting memories on a visit to NOLA, because “New Orleans means stories that will last a lifetime.”

Get a look at some of the stories behind the cast’s on-location adventures in The Crescent City.

New Orleans’ Mardi Gras attracts about 1.4 million people. While having a blast is no challenge at all, keeping your group together can be.

NCIS: New Orleans star Rob Kerkovich is no stranger to these types of adventures. Kerkovich plays NCIS Agent Sebastian Lund on the drama. In this clip, he explains what happened when he got separated from the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, a science-fiction themed Mardi Gras parade group, going in search of the fabled Star Wars icon installed over a local bar.

Visit New Orleans and start your own story. By the way, on your next trip, you can find the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus Room at Dat Dog at 601 Frenchmen Street. Grab a selfie and a drink with the Sacred Drunken Wookiee. Until then, follow Sebastian Lund on the new season of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday nights, 9 p.m./10p.m. Central Time on CBS.

