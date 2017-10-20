Aided By Rain, Bear Fire Containment Reaches 40 Percent

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Bear Fire in unincorporated Santa Cruz County has burned 320 acres and is 40 percent contained as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire officials said that cool, moist weather conditions helped the firefight and the area also received a quarter-inch of rain last night. Fire crews were reinforcing and establishing containment lines around the fire.

Despite the progress on containing the blaze, the rough terrain and heavy timber in the area increases the challenge of full containment, according to Cal Fire.

Friday’s temperatures are expected to be between 58-62 degrees with humidity expected to be at a minimum of 60-65 percent. Winds are expected to be a little stronger today, ranging from 9-15 mph with gusts increasing in the afternoon.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Bear Creek Canyon Road, Deer Creek Road, Rons Road, Dons Road and any tributary streets in the fire area. In addition, Bear Creek Road between Hawk Ridge Road and state Highway 35 and Sunset Ridge Road are open to residents only.

The fire that started Monday night at 10:37 p.m. has destroyed four structures. Seven firefighters have been injured in the effort to put it out.

