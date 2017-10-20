Child Critically Hurt In Oakland Hit-And-Run; Driver Arrested

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was in custody Friday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian collision in Oakland that critically injured a child, police said.

Officers responded at 1:29 p.m. to the 800 block of E. 15th Street after someone called to say a driver struck a pedestrian with a vehicle and

drove off.

When officers arrived they found a child with major injuries. Paramedics also responded and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said the last information they had was the child was in critical condition.

Shortly after the collision, someone reported another collision in the 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. The collision appeared to be related to

one that injured the child.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers chose to arrest the driver of the vehicle as a suspect in the earlier hit-and-run collision.

Police said they don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision, but they believe speed did.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.