Child Critically Hurt In Oakland Hit-And-Run; Driver Arrested

Filed Under: Crime, crimewatch, Hit and run, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman was in custody Friday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian collision in Oakland that critically injured a child, police said.

Officers responded at 1:29 p.m. to the 800 block of E. 15th Street after someone called to say a driver struck a pedestrian with a vehicle and
drove off.

When officers arrived they found a child with major injuries. Paramedics also responded and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Police said the last information they had was the child was in critical condition.

Shortly after the collision, someone reported another collision in the 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. The collision appeared to be related to
one that injured the child.

Based on a preliminary investigation, officers chose to arrest the driver of the vehicle as a suspect in the earlier hit-and-run collision.

Police said they don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision, but they believe speed did.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch