East Bay Thieves Get Stolen Car Stuck On Rock In Concord

Filed Under: Concord, Concord police, Crime, Hayward

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A group of car theft suspects found themselves in a tight spot in Concord Friday morning, according to police.

Driving a stolen black Ford Fiesta from Hayward, the thieves went down Welch Court off Olivera Road and ended up stuck halfway onto a curb with a rock wedged underneath the car.

stolen car stuck on rock in concord concord police department East Bay Thieves Get Stolen Car Stuck On Rock In Concord

Stolen car stuck on rock in Concord (Concord Police Department)

The Concord Police Department said in a Facebook post that the suspects “found themselves between a rock and a hard place.”

The thieves ran away and a neighbor called police.

While the suspects have not been located, the owner of the vehicle did get their car back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch