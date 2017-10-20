East Bay Thieves Get Stolen Car Stuck On Rock In Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A group of car theft suspects found themselves in a tight spot in Concord Friday morning, according to police.
Driving a stolen black Ford Fiesta from Hayward, the thieves went down Welch Court off Olivera Road and ended up stuck halfway onto a curb with a rock wedged underneath the car.
The Concord Police Department said in a Facebook post that the suspects “found themselves between a rock and a hard place.”
The thieves ran away and a neighbor called police.
While the suspects have not been located, the owner of the vehicle did get their car back.