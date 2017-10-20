Expect More Profanity On ‘Stranger Things 2’

(CBS SF) – It looks as though we’re in for some childhood realism in the upcoming season of Netflix’ hit horror series Stranger Things. In season 2, the profanity will be more prevalent in the show’s dialogue. For the kid actors, they were damn happy about it.

At first, Netflix was concerned about the amount of cussing coming from the children. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer were about to cut them out. Which in-turn, upset the actors. So the Duffer Brothers reconsidered.

“We actually gave in and took out all of the bad language,” Matt Duffer tells Wired Magazine. Because the cast felt so strongly about keeping the profanity, Duffer responded to Netflix.

I wrote Netflix saying I’ve got this army of 11- and 12-year-olds and they’re pissed off that we cut all the language,” Duffer said. “At least let us shoot alternate takes. That was, like, the day before we started shooting. And then Netflix said OK.

After reviewing the first and second episodes, Netflix agreed to keep the profanity. According to Ross Duffer “They’re much more foulmouthed in Season 2 than in Season 1, but in real life it’s far worse. I’m like, I cannot believe that came out of your mouth,” he said.

The foul-mouth second season of Stranger Things premieres October 27th on Netflix.

