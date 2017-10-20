Man Arrested For Sexual Assaulting Young Girl In Fairfield Store

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A Vacaville man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child younger than 14-years-old, which occurred in September in a Fairfield business, police said Friday.

On Sept. 16, police received a call from someone who said that an assault occurred in a business in the 3000 block of Travis Boulevard.

The caller said a man who’s been identified as 26-year-old Jacob Haynes allegedly approached a 7-year-old child inside the store and touched her from behind with his genitalia.

Police said the girl was with her mother.

Haynes allegedly left the store before police arrived. Police Sgt. Jeff Osgood said Haynes was an employee of the business when the assault occurred.

The victim was able to identify Haynes as a suspect with the help of store managers.

Detectives found Haynes at a home in Vacaville where they arrested him.

Police haven’t received any other reports of Haynes victimizing children.

Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings. Police recommend parents take a few minutes to talk with their children about what to do if strangers approach them.

Parents should remind children that no one should be allowed to touch them in any way that makes them feel uncomfortable, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Fairfield police investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600.

