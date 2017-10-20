Gas Leak In Jack London Square Quickly Fixed, PG&E Says

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gas leak reported in Oakland’s Jack London Square Friday morning was fixed in under 20 minutes, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
PG&E was notified at 9:33 a.m. that a construction crew not associated with PG&E had struck a half-inch service line in a building in the 300 block of Second Street near Webster Street, according to Tamar Sarkissian, a spokeswoman for the utility company.
There were no injuries, Sarkissian said.
PG&E workers went to the scene and stopped the flow of gas at 9:52 a.m., Sarkissian said. The utility has cut off service to the building, which is not being used, she said.
