Linkin Park To Live Stream Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Linkin Park fans around the world will now be able to take part in next week’s Chester Bennington tribute concert.
Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington will stream live free of charge exclusively on YouTube Friday, October 27th at 7:45 p.m. PT.
Among the artists joining Linkin Park for the show include Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, System Of A Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold, and many other surprises.
This historic concert celebration will be the first time Linkin Park performs on stage together since Bennington’s death on July 20.
