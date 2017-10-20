Suspect Sought After Attacking Two Men With Hammer In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are searching for a suspect who attacked two men with a hammer near the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday night, police said.
The attack took place in the 1300 block of 64th Avenue, not far from the Oakland Coliseum, at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
One of the victims suffered lacerations and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.
The single suspect in the attack is still at large. Police didn’t release a description of the suspect.
