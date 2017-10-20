Warriors’ Klay Thompson Pledges $1,000 Per Point For North Bay Fire Victims

(CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson is asking people on social media to join him in pledging money for North Bay fire victims.

The All-Star shooting guard posted a video on his Twitter account and on YouTube, saying he would pledge $1,000 per point he scores over the next three Warriors games to the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund.

The fund supports fire victims in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties, as well as first responders, kids and schools in the four counties impacted by the fires.

Last season, Thompson averaged just over 22 points per game, a career high.

“Let’s stick together because a lot of loved ones and families have been displaced and lost from these terrible events, properties have been damaged, but we can build this thing back up if we stick together and donate,” says Thompson in the video.

The posts include a link to Thompson’s fundraising page. The goal is to raise $150,000 between Thompson and individual donors.