UC Berkeley Student Fights Off Attacker

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A student jogging on the fire trails above the University of California at Berkeley fought off a man who sneaked up behind her
and tackled her to the ground, campus police said Saturday.

The man tackled the woman, then tried to take off her shorts and fondled her, but she fought him off and he ran away, police said.

The suspect is a man in his 50s, with a medium build, gray collar-length hair, a full gray beard and dressed in khaki pants.

Anyone with information about this offense should contact campus police at (510) 642-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at other times.

