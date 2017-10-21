Who Was The ‘Fire Angel’ Who Helped Save A Sonoma County Neighborhood?

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Bernie Stock and his neighbors were on a quest Saturday to find a woman who appeared out of the smoke and flames of the deadly Wine Country wildfires and helped save their homes.

They have named her the “Fire Angel” and have taken to Facebook to find and thank her.

Wearing a medical mask to help block out the smoke, the angel was a woman dressed in black and wearing a sweatshirt with the word “Savage” emblazoned across the front.

“She came out of the smoke, out of nowhere, and started helping my family save their homes and their neighbors homes by bucket brigade!” Stock wrote. “(She) worked tirelessly for over a couple of hours helping them keep the fire the beast at bay!”

His neighbor Casey Mae Wells likewise was thankful.

“We arrived at our house while she, along with other amazing people, were running back and forth from Elizabeth’s pool to put out the fire across the street,” she wrote on Facebook. “I would love to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to this woman … As horrific as last Monday was, I’ve never seen so many come together so selflessly to help.”

Teri Stanley wrote that the word on her sweatshirt seemed fitting.

“Love that her sweatshirt is so appropriate!” she wrote on Facebook. “Savage! She’s pretty fantastic! I hope someone can find her.”

Katie Rose Hanneman wrote of the angel — “Wonder Woman!”

By Saturday morning, it appeared as if the sweatshirt may have led to the angel’s true identity.

Jenn Caamano wrote: “OMG this is my friend Susie Savage!!!”

Hopefully, Stock and his neighbors have found their angel.

It’s just one of the many #sonomastrong stories about ordinary people who did extraordinary acts of courage in the community’s darkest hour.