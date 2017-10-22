Emotional Ceremony Honors 49ers Great Dwight Clark

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Friends, family, fans and former teammates gathered Sunday for an emotional ceremony honoring former San Francisco 49ers great Dwight Clark, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Flanked by former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. and his family, Clark addressed the crowd at halftime of the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game.

“Hello, my 49er Faithful,” he said. “I wanted to thank you for all your support while I was a player, and I think you all know I’m going through a little thing right now, and I need your prayers and thoughts.”

Clark will forever remembered for “The Catch” — his reception of a pass from Joe Montana that clinched the 49ers 1981 NFC title that launched San Francisco’s dynasty.

The team brought in about 30 of Clark’s former teammates, all wearing No. 87 jerseys.

“I just want to see my teammates. And the 49ers heard that and flew all these players in so I could see them one more time,” he said.