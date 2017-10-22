1 Killed, 2 Wounded In 3 Separate Oakland Shootings; Suspects Remain At Large

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One victim died and two others were injured in three separate shootings Saturday in Oakland, according to police.

The first shooting occurred at 5:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound and took himself to a hospital, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

The second shooting occurred at 6:04 p.m. in the 8000 block of San Leandro Street. The male victim died at the scene, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in the case or identified any suspects.

The third shooting occurred at 11:06 p.m. in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue. A male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

