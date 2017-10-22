Three Suspects Arrested In Fremont Hotel Slaying

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been taken into custody in the fatal shooting of a man Saturday night at the Extended Stay America Hotel in Fremont, authorities said.

Fremont police were not releasing any additional information about the suspects or how they were apprehended on Sunday night.

Officers got a call around 11:34 p.m. reporting a shooting and a man with a gunshot wound in the hotel lobby at 5375 Farwell Place.

Patrol officers went to the hotel and found the man, a 48-year-old Fremont resident, just outside the lobby. The officers administered field trauma aid until medics arrived and the man was taken to a trauma center but he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers found a crime scene in a hotel room and police say it appeared to be an isolated incident in which the victim and suspects may have known each other.

The man’s name won’t be released until his family has been notified, according to police.

Police noted that the last reported homicide in Fremont was in September 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by the message to 888-777.

