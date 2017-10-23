Animal Rights Activists Storm Oakland Slaughter House

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Animal rights activists were arrested Sunday when they stormed into an ethnic slaughter house in Oakland and took out live animals that were slated for slaughter.

The group — Direct Action Everywhere — rushed into the Saba slaughter house/butcher shop and began removing live animals from their cages.

“When we walk inside this place, we can see that these animals feel pain just like us … They cry,” said Priya Sawhney of Direct Action Everywhere. “These birds when they are taken to slaughter, you can hear their screams.”

A family from Yemen runs the shop. They insisted they are following all the county codes about preparing food. In some cases, they are slaughtering live animals according to Muslim dietary law.

“My cousin, he called us,” said Tamim Aljhazali. “He says they came there to take sheep out. They want to free the animals, Like we are not in America! What is this? No respect for us? No respect for our business?”

Oakland police were called to the slaughterhouse and arrested several demonstrators.