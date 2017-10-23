Corey Feldman Charged With Pot Possession In Louisiana

Filed Under: Corey Feldman, Marijuana, Suspended License
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Actor Corey Feldman attends the screening for "Goonies" during the Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival Presented By The American Cinematheque & Sponsored By TNT's "Falling Skies" at the Egyptian Theatre on May 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Corey Feldman (credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

MANGHAM, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say actor and musician Corey Feldman has been charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after his tour bus was pulled over for speeding over the weekend.

Mangham, Louisiana, police say they pulled over a recreational vehicle driven by Feldman on Saturday and took him to a police station after discovering his license was suspended. Police say an officer at the station smelled marijuana and the drug was found in the RV following a search.

Police say Feldman was released after paying a fine.

Feldman says on Twitter Sunday he had no marijuana on him and faced a charge only because it was his vehicle. He says a member of his crew had medicinal marijuana.

The 46-year-old former child actor now tours with his band, Corey Feldman & The Angels.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch