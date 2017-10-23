Driver Hospitalized In Freeway Shooting On I-380 In San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol officials are investigating a highway shooting that occurred late Sunday night on Interstate 380 in San Bruno, CHP officials said.
According to CHP Officer Vu Williams, at 11:10 p.m. CHP officials received calls reporting vehicles that were struck by gunfire on Highway 380 near El Camino Real.
At the scene, officers found one vehicle that had been struck and was carrying three people. The driver had been struck by gunfire and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, Williams said.
Officers also found a second vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. No one inside that vehicle was injured, Williams said.
Westbound traffic on Highway 380 was shut down for more than four hours, Williams said. Those lanes have since reopened.
No information about the suspect was available and the case remains under investigation.
