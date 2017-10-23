Search On For Gunman Who Injured Uber Driver In I-380 Shooting

SAN BRUNO (KPIX 5) — Authorities on Monday evening were continuing their search for a suspect who shot an Uber driver on a Bay Area freeway late Sunday.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-380 near El Camino Real.

The Uber driver had just picked up two passengers at SFO minutes before.

The driver’s car was traveling west on the freeway in San Bruno when gunfire erupted, striking the driver in the neck and filling the car with bullet holes.

“The Uber driver was an innocent party, caught in some kind of a crossfire if you will,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams.

The passengers were terrified.

“Very shaken up. The driver who was struck was taken to the hospital and the passengers who were there were in disbelief,” said Williams.

The Uber driver is expected to recover. Chp said they have no reason to believe she was targeted.

“We don’t believe the Uber driver or the passengers were in any way related to this shooting,” said Williams. “They were just unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time”

Detectives shut down I-380 between El Camino Real and I-280 south for four hours overnight while they searched for clues.

On I-280 south, they found a big one: an abandoned car that was also riddled with bullets.

Authorities still haven’t found the driver of this abandoned car, or the shooter who was likely in another vehicle.

“The occupants of that vehicle actually fled the scene, so we don’t know if it was a single occupant or multiple occupants who fled the scene after that,” explained Williams.

Uber released a statement on the shooting Monday.

“This apparently random incident is deeply concerning, and we have reached out to the driver and her riders to check on their well-being,” read the statement. “We stand ready to help investigators and urge anyone who can help catch the suspects to come forward.”

Authorities are still searching for both the shooting suspect and the motive for the crime.

“Its a very good question. We’d like to find that out,” said Williams. “It’s hard when we don’t have a victim to talk to about what transpired prior to this.”

CHP officers said they also don’t know if multiple shooters were involved in the crime. Authorities say they hope witnesses will provide clues that will help in the investigation.