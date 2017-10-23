Stockton Airport May Add ‘San Francisco’ To Name To Boost Business

STOCKTON (AP) — Stockton Metropolitan Airport officials are looking to add “San Francisco” to its name in a bid to boost its marketability.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports officials at the Stockton airport want to rename their airport the San Francisco Stockton Regional Airport despite Stockton being 83 miles from San Francisco.

Stockton Municipal Airport director Harry Mavrogenes says the problem is no one knows where Stockton is.

Mavrogenes says Stockton is closer to San Francisco than Chicago Rockford International Airport is to Chicago (85 miles), and it’s just about as far as Orlando Melbourne International Airport is from Orlando (80 miles).

If approved next week by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, the Stockton Metropolitan Airport will start calling itself the San Francisco Stockton Regional Airport by the Thanksgiving travel season.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

