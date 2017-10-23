Suspect Arrested In Carjacking Murder Of Father Of Two

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — An Oakland man has been arrested in the slaying of a 46-year-old father of two children who sustained life-threatening injuries when his pickup truck was carjacked and used to run him over, authorities said Monday.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Victor Martinez Alvarez had been arrested for the murder of James Figueroa Jr during the October carjacking.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said that at about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 19th Figueroa started his pickup in the 15000 block of Via Del Sol in San Lorenzo, but briefly left the truck unattended while it was still running.

Kelly said that when the victim returned to his pickup, the suspect had gotten into the driver’s seat and the victim tried to stop the suspect.

However, the victim was thrown to the ground and the suspect allegedly ran him over with the victim’s pickup truck and then drove away.

Figueroa was taken to a local trauma center where he later died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.