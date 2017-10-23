8,400 Structures Destroyed In Wine Country Wildfires

SANTA ROSA (AP) — Authorities say the wildfires that ravaged parts of Northern California this month destroyed 8,400 homes and other buildings.

Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant says that a few days of rainfall helped firefighting efforts and made authorities confident that most of the fires could be contained this week. He said the largest fires were currently more than 90 percent contained.

Berlant said Monday the estimate of homes and structures destroyed was boosted from 6,900 late last week to 8,400 as officials neared completion of their damage assessment. He said the number could go up slightly.

The fires that started Oct. 8 and 9 killed 42 people, mostly in Sonoma and Napa counties, making them the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history.

