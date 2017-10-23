Winter Is NOT Coming…To The Philippines!

(SPONSORED CONTENT) – Endless fun possibilities await when you visit the Philippines. Bask in the warmth of our culture as well as our climate! From the beaches, the culture, the food, the nightlife, and of course, the people you will find yourself in a loving embrace that is the splendor and beauty that embodies this marvelous country made up of over 7,000 Islands.

Sit back, soak in the crystal clear and warm waters, go Zen with a spectacular sunset, or be royally pampered by professional massage therapists with exquisite sauna facilities. And who can resist a well-paced 18 holes on globally-recognized golf course & resorts?

As you contemplate visiting Asia, whether it be for the first time or a revisit, consider one of the world’s hidden treasures…the Philippines. Here are a few reasons why…

World-Class Destinations – many of the destinations across the Philippine archipelago are world-renowned and award-winning. Palawan and Boracay constantly top the annual 10 World’s Best Islands awards by Travel + Leisure, and Conde Nast Traveler, and Cebu as well as other destinations rank in the top 20. Life-changing Things To Do – from Diving in Palawan’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Surfing in Siargao’s Cloud 9, Hiking Banaue’s Batad Rice Terraces, or participating in any of the hundreds of “festivals” that are celebrated each year. A Cuisine that is Unique and yet Familiar – a guaranteed smile-generator, Filipino food has the distinction of picking some of the best attributes from East and West and creating some of the most delectable dishes on the planet. Eat with your hands, sit by a flowing waterfall, or in a Top-Rated elegant setting; either way, you’ll experience the fun-loving and nurturing spirit that is synonymous with the Filipinos.

Check out www.philippinetourismusa.com

and find more reasons to go the Philippines.

Sponsored Content Provided By Philippines Tourism

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.